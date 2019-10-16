Expand / Collapse search
Mike Tyson shows he's still got game in viral video with MMA fighter

By Fox Business
Mike Tyson not only owns a 40-acre marijuana ranch, he consumes the product.video

Mike Tyson says he smokes $40,000 worth of pot each month

Mike Tyson not only owns a 40-acre marijuana ranch, he consumes the product.

Mike Tyson may be in his mid-50s, but you still don't want to mess with him.

For proof, see this week's viral Twitter video that shows the former heavyweight champ-turned-marijuana mogul engaging in a little shadowboxing.

According to TMZ Sports, the video shows Tyson at his ranch earlier this month with rising mixed martial arts star Ottman Azaitar. The two were talking about striking and other mixed martial arts techniques when Tyson decided to take off his jacket and demonstrate some of his skills.

The 53-year-old is seen getting into a crouching position with his hands up. He then jumps left, pivots and sends a flurry of punches and elbows into the air  before turning again and aiming a punch at his imaginary opponent's mid-section.

While the former fighter looks like he could still go 12 rounds, he told Joe Rogan on his podcast in March that he had stopped training altogether.

Tyson has focused solely on his podcast and his marijuana business recently. He said in August that he sells about $500,000 of weed each month at dispensaries throughout California and Las Vegas. In the same episode, he also said he smokes about $40,000 worth a month.

