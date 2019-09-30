Nebraska football receiving $155M athletic facility, to be largest in US

The University of Nebraska announced Friday its plans for a new athletic facility which is set to be one the largest of its kind in the country.

Continue Reading Below

The new complex will be about 350,000 square feet and is set to be constructed east and north of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, the school said in a news release.

The $155 million project is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2022.

“Nebraska has been an innovator in college athletics going back to Coach [Bob] Devaney and Coach [Tom] Osborne,” university Chancellor Bill Moos said in a news release. “We are making the investment to once again be a national leader in facilities, and continue our mission of competing at the highest level and building for championships.”

The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team will get a new locker room, strength and conditioning center, an athletic medicine facility, equipment room, meeting rooms and an outdoor practice facility. A training table and academic support facilities are also expected to be built to support all of the university’s student-athletes.

Cornhuskers football coach Scott Frost praised the plans for the new facility.

“This new complex will give our football program everything we need to operate efficiently on a daily basis,” Frost said. “This building will showcase Nebraska and be a difference-maker as we sell our program to recruits from all parts of the country. It was also important that we design a building that benefits all of our student-athletes and helps position all of our teams to compete at the highest level.”

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Nebraska football program last received a major facility upgrade in 2006 with the opening of the Tom and Nancy Osborne Athletic Complex.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Nebraska will also construct a new outdoor track stadium.