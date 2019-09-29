Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spotted strolling down Bourbon Street, glass in hand, before game against Saints

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may be worth $8.6 billion, but that didn’t stop him from strolling down Bourbon Street just like any other New Orleans partier.

Videos posted to Twitter show Jones, 76, walking with a crowd, holding a glass and flashing a "No. 1" hand sign ahead of the Cowboys’ game with the New Orleans Saints Sunday.

“Jerry, Jerry, Jerry,” the crowd chanted Saturday night.

Jones has a net worth of around $8.6 billion, according to Forbes.

The Cowboys are 3-0, first in the NFC East, while the Saints are 2-1, first in the NFC South. The two meet on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

“Oh my God,” Kimberly Ibarra said in one of the videos.

“We out here with Jerry Jones, baby,” a man said in another video.

