Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spotted strolling down Bourbon Street, glass in hand, before game against Saints

By Fox Business
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones celebrated Comstock’s recent acquisition of Covey Park Energy at the New York Stock Exchange, a deal valued at $2.2 billion that is set to double the company’s resources. video

Jerry Jones talks Ezekiel Elliott, roots in oil and gas industry

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones celebrated Comstock’s recent acquisition of Covey Park Energy at the New York Stock Exchange, a deal valued at $2.2 billion that is set to double the company’s resources.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may be worth $8.6 billion, but that didn’t stop him from strolling down Bourbon Street just like any other New Orleans partier.

Videos posted to Twitter show Jones, 76, walking with a crowd, holding a glass and flashing a "No. 1" hand sign ahead of the Cowboys’ game with the New Orleans Saints Sunday.

“Jerry, Jerry, Jerry,” the crowd chanted Saturday night.

Jones has a net worth of around $8.6 billion, according to Forbes.

The Cowboys are 3-0, first in the NFC East, while the Saints are 2-1, first in the NFC South. The two meet on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

“Oh my God,” Kimberly Ibarra said in one of the videos.

“We out here with Jerry Jones, baby,” a man said in another video.

