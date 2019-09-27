Daniel Jones' home debut causes ticket prices to soar

Daniel Jones has the New York Giants fan base excited, which is leading to a significant rise in prices for tickets to Sunday’s game on the secondary market.

In his first NFL start last Sunday, Jones orchestrated an impressive comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie’s performance earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week and plenty of hype as the Giants are now fully committed to moving on from incumbent starter Eli Manning.

The boos that Jones received when the Giants made him the sixth overall pick in April’s NFL Draft are now being drowned out by the demand to see him play. The Giants host the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

This is leading to an uptick in the price to see Jones (and the Giants) play in what will be the rookie quarterback’s regular-season home debut.

Before Week 1, when there was optimism about the Giants, secondary ticket market site TickPick showed an average purchase price of $152.31. As the Giants began to disappoint over the first two weeks of the season, that price understandably dropped with the average purchase price bottoming to $137.04 last week.

Now with Jones’ strong first start on Sunday, enthusiasm has not only picked up but exceeded the preseason prices, with the average purchase price now having risen to $167.34.

That is a rather significant 22 percent increase in prices on TickPick.

"Daniel Jones has given Giants fans something to get excited about for the first time in years. This newfound hope is already being reflected in ticket prices after Jones' historic debut against the Bucs,” Brett Goldberg, co-founder and co-CEO of TickPick, told FOX Business.

“Giants fans, who are an incredibly loyal fan base, want to be at MetLife Stadium for Jones' first home game. If he shines again on Sunday versus Washington and leads New York to another win, the hype is going to accelerate and we're going to see Giants' ticket prices continue to jump -- even with Saquon Barkley out."

