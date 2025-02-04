NBA star Steph Curry's wife closes Oakland store over safety concerns

Sweet July, a business owned by the wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, announced on Sunday it was closing one of its California shops over safety concerns.

The store wrote on its Instagram page it was closing its storefront in Oakland.

"In order to prioritize the safety of our patrons and staff, we have made the difficult decision to close our Sweet July cafe and store in Oakland," the post read. "We have loved being a part of Oakland and are grateful for the community that has opened their arms and embraced us. It has been an honor to serve you.

"While this chapter comes to a close, Sweet July has exciting new ventures on the horizon that we can’t wait to share."

The last day will be Feb. 9.

Ayesha Curry started the Sweet July brand in April 2020, starting with a magazine, product line and a store. The brick-and-mortar shop consisted of coffee, baked goods and other items. The Oakland store opened in 2021.

Crime in Oakland appeared to be a thorn in the side of the business. The shop suffered a break-in in 2022, which led to the business temporarily closing. SF Gate reported at the time that glass at the front of the store was shattered, and some items were stolen.

Curry’s brand name was inspired by the month three of her four children with the NBA star were born.

Over the last two years, several businesses in Oakland have closed up shop, including an In-N-Out and a Denny’s.