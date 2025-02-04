Expand / Collapse search
NBA
Published

NBA star Steph Curry's wife closes Oakland store over safety concerns

Ayesha Curry opened the Oakland store in 2021

Sweet July, a business owned by the wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, announced on Sunday it was closing one of its California shops over safety concerns.

The store wrote on its Instagram page it was closing its storefront in Oakland.

Ayesha Curry and Step Curry

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry look on during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland on Feb. 19, 2022. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN)

"In order to prioritize the safety of our patrons and staff, we have made the difficult decision to close our Sweet July cafe and store in Oakland," the post read. "We have loved being a part of Oakland and are grateful for the community that has opened their arms and embraced us. It has been an honor to serve you.

"While this chapter comes to a close, Sweet July has exciting new ventures on the horizon that we can’t wait to share."

The last day will be Feb. 9.

Ayesha Curry at the 2022 ESPYs

Ayesha Curry arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN)

Ayesha Curry started the Sweet July brand in April 2020, starting with a magazine, product line and a store. The brick-and-mortar shop consisted of coffee, baked goods and other items. The Oakland store opened in 2021.

Crime in Oakland appeared to be a thorn in the side of the business. The shop suffered a break-in in 2022, which led to the business temporarily closing. SF Gate reported at the time that glass at the front of the store was shattered, and some items were stolen.

Curry’s brand name was inspired by the month three of her four children with the NBA star were born.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry celebrate

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, #30, and wife Ayesha react during the championship parade in downtown Oakland, California, on June 12, 2018. (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN)

Over the last two years, several businesses in Oakland have closed up shop, including an In-N-Out and a Denny’s.