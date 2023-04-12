Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

NBA

NBA to limit hiring, reduce expenses for remainder of fiscal year: report

The NBA announced all-time records for attendance on Monday

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 12

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The NBA is not immune to economic conditions. 

The league instructed their office staff to significantly limit hiring and reduce expenses for the remainder of the fiscal year due to "economic headwinds," according to a memo obtained by The New York Times. 

A Wilson brand basketball at an NBA game

A Wilson brand official game ball basketball is pictured at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 3, 2023, in Detroit. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Staffers were told to cancel some off-site meetings or hold them virtually, while travel and entertainment will also be slashed, per the memo sent by league executive Kyle J. Cavanaugh and the NBA's chief financial officer, David Haber. 

MICHAEL JORDAN'S 1998 NBA FINALS SNEAKERS COULD NET $2 MILLION

"We are seeing significant challenges to achieving our revenue budget with additional downside risk still in front of us," the Tuesday memo said, according to the NYT. 

The NBA is far from alone in feeling the squeeze of difficult economic conditions, with Disney and multiple tech companies announcing layoffs in 2023. 

"Like other businesses in the U.S. and globally, the league office is not immune to macroeconomic pressures and taking steps to reduce expenses," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement to The Times.

YOUTUBE UNVEILS RATES FOR 'NFL SUNDAY TICKET'

The NBA’s next fiscal year begins in October 2023. 

NBA logo pictured at a game in February

The NBA logo is pictured at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 3, 2023, in Detroit. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In February, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company would eliminate 7,000 jobs in order to achieve $5.5 billion in cost savings.  

"I do not make this decision lightly," Iger said on a conference call with investors, according to the New York Post. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The news from the NBA comes one day after the league announced all-time records for total attendance, sellouts, average attendance, and percentage of capacity during the 2022-23 season. 

The league had 791 sellouts throughout the season with an average attendance of 18,077, which are both NBA records. 

Sixers fans cheer PJ Tucker

Fans cheer after P.J. Tucker of the 76ers shoots against the Boston Celtics on April 4, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.  (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The total season attendance of 22,234,502 fans was aided by a game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, where 68,232 fans attended a matchup between the Spurs and the Golden State Warriors. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"It is just an exciting moment for everybody. It is nostalgic for everybody," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said at the time, according to ESPN. "To have that many people in one building, to be able to play in front of them, is pretty damn exciting, actually."

The NBA experienced a round of layoffs prior to the restart of play during the COVID-19 pandemic. 