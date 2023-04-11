Michael Jordan's sneakers from 1998 'Last Dance' NBA Finals sell for record $2.238 million

Michael Jordan has yet another record to his name as a pair of sneakers he wore during the 1998 NBA Finals are now the most expensive ever auctioned off.

The Air Jordan XIII Breds sold through Sotheby's auction house for a record $2.238 million earlier this week.

Jordan wore the shoes in Game 2 of those Finals, in which he dropped 37 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists.

Those NBA Finals were the last of Jordan's career in a season that was highlighted in ESPN's "The Last Dance." They were the final breds (short for black and red) Jordan wore in his NBA career.

"Today's record-breaking result further proves that the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles, said in a statement. "Sotheby's is extremely proud to hold the world record for most valuable game-worn sports memorabilia at auction and the most valuable sneakers ever sold, both of which – to no surprise – are directly tied to the global icon, Michael Jordan."

Jordan originally gifted the shoes to a Utah Jazz ball boy who'd found Jordan's lost jacket.

The previous record for a pair of sneakers was $1.472 million – Sotheby's sold the pair – for Nike Air Ships that are believed to be the earliest pair worn by Jordan in the regular season.

In September, a jersey worn by Jordan in the first game of that series was auctioned off by Sotheby's for $10.091 million, the most ever for a piece of sports memorabilia.

The Bulls went on to win in six games thanks to Jordan's series-winning jumper in Utah with 5.2 seconds to go, giving Jordan his sixth and final title and finishing his 6-0 record in the Finals.