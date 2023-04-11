YouTube unveils rates for 'NFL Sunday Ticket'

YouTube's pricing for "NFL Sunday Ticket" on YouTube TV is now available.

To watch eligible out-of-market Sunday football games through YouTube, the platform on Tuesday announced four options – two for YouTube TV and two for YouTube Primetime Channels – that it will offer for varying amounts of money. Sign-ups will become available "over the next few days," with those who do so before the presale ends June 6 getting it for $100 less than the retail prices, according to a YouTube blog post.

The cost details come over three months after the NFL made public it would be moving "NFL Sunday Ticket" to YouTube’s streaming services.

YouTube will charge YouTube TV base-plan subscribers who don’t use the "special launch offer" for the add-on $349 for the whole 2023 season. There’s a YouTube TV bundle consisting of "NFL Sunday Ticket" and "NFL RedZone" available that will retail for $40 more, at $389, according to the blog post.

Those who want to get "NFL Sunday Ticket" through YouTube Primetime Channels will have to pay $449. Meanwhile, the cost of the season-long YouTube Primetime Channels bundle of it and "NFL RedZone" will come in at $489, YouTube said.

"On YouTube TV, members will have access to features like the brand new multiview as well as unlimited DVR storage, personalized recommendations, the ability to view key plays, NFL Fantasy data, real time stats and hide spoilers," YouTube TV and Connected TV Vice President of Product Management Christian Oestlien wrote in the blog post. "And we’re also bringing some of these innovations to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube Primetime Channels, such as key plays and multiview."

Google rolled out YouTube TV about six years ago, with it having reported in mid-2022 that its total number of YouTube TV subscriptions and trials was over 5 million, according to Variety. Last month, it upped by $8 how much it charges for the YouTube TV base-plan subscription, a move that TeamYouTube tweeted it chose due to the "broader rise of content costs & not specifically due to our new football offerings."

The "NFL Sunday Ticket" options by YouTube are launching gradually ahead of NFL teams starting to play regular 2023 season games in early September. The first one is scheduled for Sept. 7, according to the league.