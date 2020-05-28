Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NBA

The NBA's highest-paid players

Stephen Curry, Chris Paul top the list for the 2019-20 season

By FOXBusiness
close
Houston Rockets owner and Landry's CEO Tilman Fertitta discusses calling off the NBA season and reopening restaurants amid coronavirus.video

Calling off NBA season amid coronavirus was right decision: Houston Rockets owner

Houston Rockets owner and Landry's CEO Tilman Fertitta discusses calling off the NBA season and reopening restaurants amid coronavirus.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry leads the way among the NBA’s highest-paid players.

Continue Reading Below

Top NBA salaries are determined by calculations tied to the league’s salary cap. The salary cap is derived from “basketball-related income,” or the league’s revenue from media rights deals, ticket sales, sponsorships and other sources.

THE NFL'S HIGHEST-PAID PLAYERS

The cap could decline next season because the NBA lost hundreds of millions of dollars in expected revenue following its dispute with China last fall and the lingering financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. At present, the pandemic’s long-term impact on player salaries remains unclear.

As the MLB, NBA and NHL work toward reopening, DraftKings co-founder and CEO Jason Robins explains how sports fans are reacting to the world slowly returning, even if they aren't allowed in the stands.Video

The NBA began withholding 25 percent of pay in mid-May due to the financial uncertainty, though that percentage could rise if the league cancels a number of regular season or postseason games during its 2019-20 campaign.

MLB'S BIGGEST CONTRACTS BY OVERALL VALUE

FOX Business breaks down the NBA’s highest-paid players. All salary figures are according to Spotrac data prior to the pandemic.

Stephen Curry, guard, Golden State Warriors

2019-20 cash earnings: $40.2 million

Mar 5, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports - 14142591

Chris Paul, guard, Oklahoma City Thunder

2019-20 cash earnings: $38.5 million

Russell Westbrook, guard, Houston Rockets

2019-20 cash earnings: $38.5 million

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook. (Associated Press)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

John Wall, guard, Washington Wizards

2019-20 cash earnings: $38.2 million

Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Kevin Durant, forward, Brooklyn Nets

2019-20 cash earnings: $38.2 million

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during their game against the Houston Rockets in Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 08, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/

James Harden, guard, Houston Rockets

2019-20 cash earnings: $38.2 million

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 02, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM