The NBA's highest-paid players
Stephen Curry, Chris Paul top the list for the 2019-20 season
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry leads the way among the NBA’s highest-paid players.
Top NBA salaries are determined by calculations tied to the league’s salary cap. The salary cap is derived from “basketball-related income,” or the league’s revenue from media rights deals, ticket sales, sponsorships and other sources.
The cap could decline next season because the NBA lost hundreds of millions of dollars in expected revenue following its dispute with China last fall and the lingering financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. At present, the pandemic’s long-term impact on player salaries remains unclear.
The NBA began withholding 25 percent of pay in mid-May due to the financial uncertainty, though that percentage could rise if the league cancels a number of regular season or postseason games during its 2019-20 campaign.
FOX Business breaks down the NBA’s highest-paid players. All salary figures are according to Spotrac data prior to the pandemic.
Stephen Curry, guard, Golden State Warriors
2019-20 cash earnings: $40.2 million
Chris Paul, guard, Oklahoma City Thunder
2019-20 cash earnings: $38.5 million
Russell Westbrook, guard, Houston Rockets
2019-20 cash earnings: $38.5 million
John Wall, guard, Washington Wizards
2019-20 cash earnings: $38.2 million
Kevin Durant, forward, Brooklyn Nets
2019-20 cash earnings: $38.2 million
James Harden, guard, Houston Rockets
2019-20 cash earnings: $38.2 million