Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NFL

The NFL's highest-paid players

Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson tops the list

By FOXBusiness
close
Genesco Sports CEO John Tatum and FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino discuss the NFL announcing its 2020 schedule on Thursday night. video

NFL to open facilities under strict guidelines on May 15: Gasparino

Genesco Sports CEO John Tatum and FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino discuss the NFL announcing its 2020 schedule on Thursday night.

Quarterbacks dominate the list of the NFL’s highest-paid players by average annual salary.

Continue Reading Below

The NFL’s salary cap limits the earning potential of individual players in any given season. However, the league’s highest-paid stars are still capable of earning tens of millions of dollars in a single year.

TOM BRADY'S CUSTOMIZED CADILLAC ESCALADE ON SALE FOR $300K

Top salaries were expected to rise in the coming years after league officials and the NFL Players Association reached terms on a new collective-bargaining agreement earlier this year. The deal grants players a larger share of league revenue compared to the previous labor agreement.

At present, it’s unclear if the coronavirus pandemic will impact NFL revenue to an extent that the salary cap is affected. The league is planning to play out a traditional 17-week schedule this fall.

MLB WITHOUT FANS? WHY MIKE TROUT ENDORSES BASEBALL'S NEW NORMAL

FOX Business breaks down the NFL’s highest-paid players by to the average annual value of their contracts, according to Spotrac data.

Russell Wilson, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks

Average annual pay: $35 million

Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before taking on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisburger, quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers

Average annual pay: $34 million

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field on September 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers

Average annual pay: $33.5 million

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Imag

Jared Goff, quarterback, Los Angeles Rams

Average annual pay: $33.5 million

Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before playing the Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Kirk Cousins, quarterback, Minnesota Vikings

Average annual pay: $33 million

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts on the sidelines after being sacked on a third down during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Divisional Round Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Santa Cla

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM