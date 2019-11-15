Myles Garrett suspended: Here are the costliest NFL suspensions

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reportedly stands to lose more than $1 million for his role in a brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night, but that still won’t be the costliest suspension for an NFL player over bad on-field conduct.

Continue Reading Below

The league suspended Garrett for at least the rest of the regular season Friday after he pulled Mason Rudolph’s helmet off his head and swung it at him. Larry Ogunjobi of the Browns and Maurkice Pouncey from the Steelers also were suspended and fined over the brawl.

But Garrett stands to lose the most over the incident: $1.1 million, according to Sportrac, a website that tracks professional sports salaries, fines and other financial info.

Here are the 10 costliest NFL suspensions for on-field incidents, according to Sportrac:

10. Dashon Goldson — $264,705

Goldson, a Tampa Bay safety, was suspended for one game in 2013 for a hit on defenseless Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White. Goldson was fined for several hits that season, totaling $190,000 in addition to the money he lost during the suspension.

9. Rob Gronkowski — $281,250

ADIDAS ‘LOOKING INTO’ MYLES GARRETT’S SUSPENSION OVER HELMET INCIDENT

Buffalo’s Tre’Davious White was already down after intercepting a pass from Tom Brady during a 2017 game. But that didn’t stop Gronkowski from stepping over and dropping elbow-first on White. Gronk was penalized for unnecessary roughness and suspended for one game.

8. Antonio Smith — $352,941

In an incident reminiscent of this week’s helmet swing, the Houston Texans defensive end pulled off Dolphins lineman Richie Incognito’s helmet and hit him with it during a 2013 preseason game. The league suspended Smith for two preseason games and the first week of the regular season.

7. Aqib Talib — $354,779

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Dwayne Allen was having a tiff with one of Talib’s teammates during a 2015 game between the Colts and the Broncos when Talib walked up to Allen and poked him in the eye. Talib later told The Denver Post it was an accident, but he was flagged for unnecessary roughness and suspended for one game over the incident.

6. Michael Crabtree — $398,897

There was no love lost between Crabtree and Talib before the Broncos faced the Raiders in 2017. But their beef exploded during that game after Talib yanked and broke Crabtree’s necklace — for the second time in less than a year. Their fight grew into a brawl as more members from both teams joined in. Talib and Crabtree were each suspended for two games over the incident.

5. Vontaze Burfict — $502,941

MYLES GARRETT SUSPENDED IN BROWNS BRAWL: HOW MUCH MONEY IS ON THE LINE?

The Bengals were one point ahead of the Steelers during a 2016 wild card game with 18 seconds left on the clock. Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown had just missed a pass when charging Burfict hit him helmet-to-helmet, giving the Steelers a first down. The Bengals fouled again on the next play, putting Pittsburgh in range for the game-winning field goal. Burfict walked away with a three-game suspension on top of the season-ending loss.

4. Aqib Talib — $647,058

Talib lost out on even more money than Crabtree over their 2017 fight. But in a happy turn, TMZ reported in March that the two squashed their beef at a Texas go-kart track.

3. Myles Garrett — $1,139,911

NFL SUSPENDS MYLES GARRETT INDEFINITELY, FINES AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT

There he is. Cleveland’s helmet swinger ranks third on the list, according to Sportrac’s data. Garrett issued a statement through the Browns on Friday apologizing for his “terrible mistake.”

2. Vontaze Burfict — $1,163,786

Now with the Raiders, the league suspended Burfict for the rest of the season in October after he was ejected for leaning down into a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle. It’s the longest suspension ever issued for an on-field incident, and league officials cited Burfict’s “extensive history of rules violations” in their punishment, FOX News reported.

1. Vontaze Burfict — $1,400,469

Speaking of Burfict’s history of rules violations, the linebacker picked up a three-game suspension — it was reduced from five games — in 2017 when he was still with the Bengals for a hit on Kansas City’s Anthony Sherman, who was ruled “defenseless” under a then-new rule.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE