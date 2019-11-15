Adidas 'looking into' Myles Garrett's suspension over helmet incident in Browns-Steelers game

The future of at least one of Myles Garrett’s endorsement deals is in doubt Friday after the NFL suspended the Cleveland Browns star for the remainder of the 2019 season for attacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet.

Garrett, 23, has been under contract with German sportswear brand Adidas since he entered the NFL in 2019. The company confirmed in a statement to FOX Business that it is examining the incident.

“We are looking into the events of last night,” an Adidas spokesperson said. The company declined further comment.

Garrett also has business relationships with Pepsi, Bud Light and Ohio-based sports apparel brand Homage, according to social media posts over the last year. Representatives for the three companies did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

The altercation between Garrett and Rudolph occurred in the final seconds of a “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Browns and Steelers. Garrett wrenched off Rudolph’s helmet and slammed it over the Steelers quarterback’s head.

The NFL indefinitely suspended Garrett without pay for his actions. The league said his suspension will last for at least the remainder of the 2019 regular season and postseason, with reinstatement contingent on approval by the commissioner’s office. In addition to forfeiting more than $1 million in remaining salary this season, Garrett was fined an undisclosed amount of money.

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake,” Garrett said in a statement. “I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.

Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was suspended without pay for three games for punching and kicking Garrett in retaliation. Browns lineman Larry Ogunjobi received a one-game suspension.

Both the Steelers and the Browns organizations received a $250,000 fine.

The Cleveland Police Department will not investigate the incident because no one filed a criminal complaint against Garrett, a spokesperson told FOX Business.