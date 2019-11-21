Expand / Collapse search
MLB

Minor league baseball is a bipartisan issue everyone can agree on

Legislators sign letter opposing the elimination of 42 teams in the next two years

By FOXBusiness
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) joins FOX Business to discuss an MLB proposal to eliminate 42 minor league teams and why she and other Congressmembers are asking the MLB to reconsider. video

Drastic changes may be on the way for minor league baseball teams.

Baseball America reported Major League Baseball could eliminate 42 minor league teams by 2021 in order to streamline and step up operations.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is one of many legislators who signed a letter opposing this move.

Bunker, the team mascot of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers minor league baseball team, watches the action during a game in Fayetteville, N.C., on Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The Congress members argued if minor league teams left, the cities that support them would be devastated.

Sen. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., spoke to FOX Business' Connell McShane on Thursday about why she signed the letter.

"The essence of our nation, something that we all have in common, is our love of baseball."

- Sen. Chrissy Houlahan

"It just couldn't be more important to preserve that heritage of ours and to make sure that we still have the opportunities that I remember as a kid and as a mother, being able to offer to my own children," Houlahan said on "After the Bell."

The Reno Aces play the Iowa Cubs at Greater Nevada Field in Reno. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner).

Houlahan said while the economic implications of having so many minor league teams are important, she and her fellow legislators are just asking the MLB to realize the impact the decision will have on smaller communities.

"More than 100 of us in the House of Representatives, at this time of great division ... are just asking for the MLB to take a look at this and reconsider," Houlahan said.

