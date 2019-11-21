Minor league baseball is a bipartisan issue everyone can agree on

Drastic changes may be on the way for minor league baseball teams.

Baseball America reported Major League Baseball could eliminate 42 minor league teams by 2021 in order to streamline and step up operations.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is one of many legislators who signed a letter opposing this move.

The Congress members argued if minor league teams left, the cities that support them would be devastated.

Sen. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., spoke to FOX Business' Connell McShane on Thursday about why she signed the letter.

"The essence of our nation, something that we all have in common, is our love of baseball." - Sen. Chrissy Houlahan

"It just couldn't be more important to preserve that heritage of ours and to make sure that we still have the opportunities that I remember as a kid and as a mother, being able to offer to my own children," Houlahan said on "After the Bell."

Houlahan said while the economic implications of having so many minor league teams are important, she and her fellow legislators are just asking the MLB to realize the impact the decision will have on smaller communities.

"More than 100 of us in the House of Representatives, at this time of great division ... are just asking for the MLB to take a look at this and reconsider," Houlahan said.

