Yankees release Jacoby Ellsbury: How much did former New York outfielder make?

The New York Yankees released outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury on Wednesday to make room on the team's 40-man roster.

The Yankees' release marks the end of an injury-filled tenure to a once highly touted outfielder who the team signed to a major deal following his final season with the Boston Red Sox in 2013.

New York and the one-time All-Star agreed to a seven-year, $153 million deal which also included a buyout option for 2021. He would have been a Yankee through his age-37 season. But constant injuries completely marred Ellsbury's ability to perform for the team.

From 2014 to 2017, Ellsbury appeared in 520 games. He hit .264 with a .716 OPS, 39 home runs and 198 RBI. He did not appear in a single game for the Yankees in 2017 or 2018. He earned $21.1 million in both of those seasons.

Ellsbury injured an oblique muscle in his right side in 2018 during spring training. He then developed a bad back and needed surgery on Aug. 6 to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. He experienced plantar fasciitis in his right foot during rehab before spring training this year.

New York owes Ellsbury $21.1 million for the 2020 season plus the $5 million buyout of a $21 million team option for 2021. Overall, Ellsbury is owed more than $26 million even if he doesn't play a single game for any other team come 2020.

New York also designated Greg Bird and left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. for assignment.

The Yankees added Estevan Florial, Deivi Garcia, Luis Gil, Brooks Kriske, Luis Medina, Nick Nelson and Miguel Yajure to the 40-man roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.