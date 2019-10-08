Former champ Mike Tyson takes a swing at announcing

In the ring, Mike Tyson's hands did all the talking.

Now he'll try his hand at announcing.

The former heavyweight champion is embarking on a new career with the Professional Fighters League as host of the new series "Mike Tyson's New Fight Game: The PFL."

The series will debut this week on the league's YouTube channel and other digital platforms before the playoffs start Friday.

Tyson, who has also invested in PFL, will conduct interviews with mixed martial arts fighters, musicians, entertainers and other famous fans of the sport.

"We can take this to another dimension," Tyson told The Associated Press. "We can brand it the proper way. Give it the proper advertisement. We can take these fighters and publicize these fighters properly. We can take all the fighters from all over the planet, and all the techniques and all the disciplines and put them in one tournament and find out who really is the baddest (fighter) on the planet that ever lived."

The PFL is a tournament-based organization that kicks off the playoffs this week. PFL playoffs are held over three nights in October.

Tyson can add TV host to a non-boxing resume that includes movies, Broadway, a podcast and also founded his own cannabis company.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.