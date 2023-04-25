Mike Trout's uncle sells Little League baseball signed by All-Star for thousands at auction

Some parents have sons and daughters autograph sports memorabilia to make them feel like celebrities, and maybe one day it becomes worth something.

Mike Trout, the Los Angeles Angels' superstar center fielder, saw his uncle Kevin cash in Sunday.

Kevin’s signed Little League baseball from his nephew went for $15,600 at Robert Edward Auctions Sunday.

Kevin held onto the ball ever since Trout hit a home run during his Little League days in New Jersey. Kevin had Trout sign the ball after a game. For the last two decades, Kevin held on to it as a keepsake.

But considering his nephew is now one of the top players in baseball, Kevin decided it was time to sell it.

In addition to the ball, a Little League picture of Trout was included in the lot, per Robert Edward Auctions.

The bids began at $2,500 for the ball, and the price rose over 24 hours. There were 27 bids that pushed the price up.

Entering Tuesday, Trout owns a career .303/.414/.587 slash line with a 1.002 OPS, 355 home runs and 909 RBIs in 1,428 career games over 13 years. Those numbers could be even better if he hadn’t missed time with injuries.

The 10-time All-Star, 31, remains the Angels’ franchise guy even with Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani standing beside him in the dugout.