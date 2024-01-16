Michigan star Blake Corum says NIL deal with CELSIUS was a 'signal from God'

Blake Corum burst onto the college football scene in 2022, and then solidified himself as a star this past year.

The Michigan running back rushed for 2,708 yards on the ground in the last two seasons combined, finding the end zone 47 times in that span — 28 of those in this past season.

Corum helped the Wolverines to the national championship last week, as he was named the Offensive MVP of the game thanks to his 134 yards and two scores in their 34-13 victory over Washington, cementing a rare 15-0 season.

Now, Corum is gearing up for the NFL Draft, and he's going to be sipping back on some CELSIUS energy drinks the same way he did throughout his championship season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Corum signed an NIL deal with the brand right before the season started, ironically, shortly after he started drinking it.

The running back said CELSIUS "definitely has helped me prepare" for games, practices, and lifts (200 milligrams of caffeine in a typical can, and 270 in their new ESSENTIALS line will do that to you).

But with the timing of it all, he says his deal was a sign from above.

"When I first got the CELSIUS deal, I had actually just started drinking CELSIUS — it was like summer-ish. It's crazy how it worked. I was probably drinking CELSIUS for two weeks, and it must have been a signal from God," Corum told Fox Business in a recent interview. "Next thing you know, the deal happened.

"It's been amazing working with the people from CELSIUS, the drinks. There's nothing better. It's been great."

Corum initially said his "go-to" flavor is the Stevia Sparkling Grapefruit — admittedly, that "might sound a little weird." But when pressed on other flavors, notably the Fizz Free Blue Razz Lemonade, he got stumped.

BILL BELICHICK KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT HE WANTS FOR NEXT COACHING GIG: REPORT

"Blue razz, can't beat the blue razz," he said in an about-face. "Grapefruit, blue razz, they're all good.

"I like the orange flavor, too."

Ironically, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., too, has a deal with CELSIUS. Both Corum and Penix, along with Oregon's Bo Nix and Colorado's Travis Hunter, were in the same commercial that even aired during the national championship.

Corum admitted it was difficult to interact with his fellow CELSIUS partner at the most important game of their lives.

"He was locked in, I was locked in. There was just so much going on," Corum said. But, "I thought it was pretty cool having two guys on the CELSIUS team in the national championship."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, Corum is in Florida gearing up for next month's NFL Combine in hopes of a high draft selection in April.

"I don't know my future, only God does. But hopefully it's a long career. Just going at it day-by-day, month-by-month, year-by-year, that's how I view it. Hopefully a long future, man."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.