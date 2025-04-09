Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Sports
Published

The Masters starts today; here's how much prize money past winners won

Four different golfers have won the Masters in the past five years

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 8

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The The Masters gets underway Thursday at scenic Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

The tournament will culminate Sunday after four rounds of play with an elite golfer winning the highly coveted green jacket and first-place winner's share of prize money. 

Ninety professional and five amateur golfers representing more than two dozen countries are participating in the tournament, Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley said at a news conference Wednesday. 

masters clubhouse

The back lawn and clubhouse during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club April 12, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.  (Ben Jared/PGA Tour via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele are among the top players competing in this year’s tournament.

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU EXPLAINS WHY HE HIT NEARLY 400 GOLF BALLS ON AUGUSTA RANGE AFTER MASTERS PRACTICE ROUND

Four golfers — Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson — have won the Masters in the past five years, pocketing substantial sums from the tournament’s overall purse.

According to past FOX Business reporting, those winners landed the following amounts of prize money from their respective Masters victories from 2020-2024.

2024: Scheffler collected $3.6 million

Scheffer gets jacket

Scottie Scheffler speaks after being awarded his second green jacket as the 2024 Masters champion at Augusta National Golf Club April 14, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Ben Jared/PGA Tour via Getty Images / Getty Images)

2023: Rahm collected $3.24 million

jon rahm

Jon Rahm of Spain is awarded the green jacket by 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler after Rahm won the 2023 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images)

2022: Scheffler collected $2.7 million

Scottie Scheffler holding trophy

Scottie Scheffler holds the Masters championship trophy at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga. April 10, 2022. (Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images / Getty Images)

2021: Matsuyama collected $2.07 million

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan is awarded the green jacket after the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club April 11, 2021. (Augusta National via Getty Images / Getty Images)

2020: Johnson collected $2.07 million

Dustin Johnson poses with the green jacket following his victory during Round 4 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, November 15, 2020. (Photo by Augusta National via Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson poses with the green jacket after his victory during Round 4 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club Nov. 15, 2020. (Augusta National via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A victory at the 2025 Masters would mark Scheffler’s third in four years and his second time winning the tournament in consecutive years. 

This year's is the 89th Masters tournament. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Thousands of golf fans lucky enough to land tickets to the tournament watch in person each year. An average of nearly 9.6 million tuned in for the final round last year, according to CBS. 

The tournament was first played in 1934. The winner that year won $1,500, according to Golf Digest.

SCHEFFLER FAVORED AT MASTERS, BUT BOOKS FEEL ‘THIS IS RORY’S BEST SHOT TO DO IT'

Retired legend Jack Nicklaus has the most Masters wins with six. 

Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report. 