The Masters starts today; here's how much prize money past winners won

The The Masters gets underway Thursday at scenic Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

The tournament will culminate Sunday after four rounds of play with an elite golfer winning the highly coveted green jacket and first-place winner's share of prize money.

Ninety professional and five amateur golfers representing more than two dozen countries are participating in the tournament, Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley said at a news conference Wednesday.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele are among the top players competing in this year’s tournament.

Four golfers — Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson — have won the Masters in the past five years, pocketing substantial sums from the tournament’s overall purse.

According to past FOX Business reporting, those winners landed the following amounts of prize money from their respective Masters victories from 2020-2024.

2024: Scheffler collected $3.6 million

2023: Rahm collected $3.24 million

2022: Scheffler collected $2.7 million

2021: Matsuyama collected $2.07 million

2020: Johnson collected $2.07 million

A victory at the 2025 Masters would mark Scheffler’s third in four years and his second time winning the tournament in consecutive years.

This year's is the 89th Masters tournament.

Thousands of golf fans lucky enough to land tickets to the tournament watch in person each year. An average of nearly 9.6 million tuned in for the final round last year, according to CBS.

The tournament was first played in 1934. The winner that year won $1,500, according to Golf Digest .

Retired legend Jack Nicklaus has the most Masters wins with six.

Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.