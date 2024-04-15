Scottie Scheffler wins Masters for 2nd time: How much money did he take home?

Scottie Scheffler left Augusta National with a second green jacket and his head held high as he held off Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa and others to secure the victory.

Not to mention, his wallet was a little heavier too.

Scheffler earned $3.6 million for his troubles. It was the winner’s share of a $20 million purse for the golfer who won the tournament. The share was increased from the $3.24 million Jon Rahm received when he won in 2023.

Scheffler’s 2022 prize money was $2.7 million.

He started to pull away as he went from the front nine to the back nine, nailing three straight birdies. He then had birdies on 13, 14 and 16. It pushed him further ahead of Åberg.

"Enjoy the lead? No. I think, just like any human would, your mind starts to wander a little bit out there on the golf course. I mean, we're out there for four or five hours at a time," Scheffler said. "You got to let your mind wander. I tried to soak in stuff around me today. I looked up at the trees at times. I looked up at the fans occasionally to try to soak in some of their energy.

"But did not ever let myself get attached to the lead. I just tried to keep pushing. I mean, I think if I would have played a little bit defensively it would have been a significantly different finish. I went for the green in two on 13, was able to make birdie. I attacked the pin on 14 and was able to make birdie. Went for it again on 15 and made a nice par, and I hit a really good shot on 16 to make birdie.

"If I was just trying to make pars the whole back nine, I would have been standing on 18 having to make par and hoping Ludvig would only make a par.

"Around this golf course you have to stay aggressive. You have to hit the right shots. There's no way around it out here. You can't play too defensive, and you can't play too aggressive. You just have to hit the right shots. And fortunately today I was able to do that."

He was 11-under for the tournament.

Scheffler shot a 66 to open the tournament, which was only bested by Bryson DeChambeau’s 65. He then finished with a 72 and 73 in rounds 2 and 3, respectively.

He joined Tiger Woods as the only golfers to arrive in Augusta, Georgia, No. 1 in the world golf rankings and win the Masters multiple times. Scheffler did the same in 2022.