Jon Rahm wins Masters: How much money does he take home in 2023 victory?

Rahm held off Brooks Koepka for championship

Jon Rahm won his first green jacket on Sunday as he outlasted Brooks Kopeka to win the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Rahm added his name to the illustrious list of Masters winners. It was the Spaniard’s second major championship. He’s the fourth man from Spain to win the tournament, following in Seve Ballesteros, José María Olazábal and Sergio Garcia’s footsteps.

Jon Rahm talks to his caddie

Jon Rahm of Spain talks with his caddie Adam Hayes on the fifth hole during the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Rahm also made history when it came to his wallet.

He will take home around $3.24 million as the winner of the Masters. It’s the most that any Masters winner has ever won as the tournament’s champion. The total purse is $18 million.

Jon Rahm celebrates

Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong / AP Newsroom)

Rahm has won four times since the calendar turned from 2022 to 2023. He won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express in January. He won the Genesis Invitational in February and now has a green jacket in his closet with a 12-under finish at Augusta National.

Scottie Scheffler won $2.7 million last year. The total purse was $15 million.

The first time the prize money for the winner crossed into the $2 million range was in 2019, when Tiger Woods pulled off one of the most shocking wins in the history of the tournament. He finished 13-under and one stroke ahead of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

Jon Rahm tips his cap

Jon Rahm of Spain acknowledges the patrons on the 18th green during the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Woods was also the first million-dollar winner of the tournament. He won $1.008 million in 2001 when he held off David Duval by two strokes. Duval picked up $604,000 for his efforts. The last winner to receive less than $1 million was Vijay Singh in 2000.