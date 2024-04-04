March Madness Final Four tickets setting records in sales, prices

Whoever said March Madness was losing its luster lied to you.

Both the men's and women's Final Fours are the most expensive ever recorded on the secondary market.

This year's women's Final Four is the highest-selling ever on StubHub, despite it being the most expensive ever. According to TicketIQ, the average price for a semifinal ticket is $1,994. The men's Final Four is currently on pace to be the highest-selling in men's history, as well.

Of course, the women are headlined by Caitlin Clark, who isn't just the biggest name in women's college basketball, but arguably in all of sports at the moment. She will face fellow superstar Paige Buckers on Friday night.

In contrast, last year's semifinal averaged $697 per ticket, even with Clark and LSU's Angel Reese in the fold.

Clark's stardom has skyrocketed with her incredible 2023-24 season, as she has broken numerous records, including the NCAA points record.

TicketIQ also reports that once Iowa eliminated LSU, get-in prices increased by 118%. They currently sit at $694.

The men's sales are also dominating the record books, with the average price at the University of Phoenix Stadium for the semifinal at $1,603. The Final Four features Purdue for the first time since 1980, N.C. State for the first time since 1983 and Alabama for the first time ever, all while UConn is going for back-to-back titles.

For the first time ever, both Final Fours feature two schools: UConn and N.C. State.

The lady Wolfpack, a three-seed, will face No. 1 South Carolina on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, while the 11th-ranked men's team will go against No. 1 Purdue on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET. The men's defending champion in UConn will be up against No. 4 Alabama afterward.

