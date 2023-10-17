Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

College Sports

LSU star Angel Reese lands deal with Reebok as Shaq takes over: 'It had to be the GOAT'

Reese helped guide LSU to a national championship

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 17

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Shaquille O’Neal’s first endorsement deal as the president of Reebok Basketball was a big one.

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese signed a name, image and likeness deal with Reebok and will become the company’s new brand ambassador as the Tigers get ready to defend their national title.

Reebok made the announcement on Tuesday and simultaneously released the Reese collection of shoes and athletic wear.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Angel Reese celebrates

Angel Reese, #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers, smiles in celebration after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023 in Dallas. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Well, it started off by talking to Shaq and understanding the values that align with the brand," Reese said of the partnership with Reebok. "As a former athlete, now that he’s just been announced as their President of Basketball that is inspirational to me, just being able to see an athlete or former athlete shift from not just being an athlete, but being the president of the brand is something that’s important. I would love to do that one day."

Reese said she was amped to be working with a fellow LSU legend like O’Neal.

"It feels great, Shaq is so much fun! I love him, and he’s been super supportive to me and everything I’ve done," she said. "Even if I didn’t work with Reebok he’d still support me, and our relationship has always been amazing. Everything is just so much fun, and what player wouldn’t want feedback from one of the best bigs of all time!?"

JAYDEN DANIELS EXPLAINS WHY LSU HAS BECOME TOP DESTINATION FOR NIL ATHLETES: 'IT’S THE BRAND'

Angel Reese at her birthday party

Angel Reese attends her 21st Birthday Celebration at Revel on May 6, 2023 in Atlanta. (Prince Williams/WireImage / Getty Images)

O’Neal welcomed Reese to Reebok in a statement to the Boardroom.

"For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT," O’Neal said. "There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese."

O’Neal was named president of Reebok Basketball last week. Allen Iverson joined him as the brand’s vice president.

Reese is one of the most well-known college basketball players right now. She helped LSU top Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the championship earlier this year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Angel Reese at an LSU game

LSU Tigers women's basketball player Angel Reese is seen on the sideline during a college football game against the Florida State Seminoles on Sept. 3, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Last season, Reese averaged 23 points, 15.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. LSU is reloaded with talent around Reese. Flaujae Johnson returns to the lineup as well as Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith.