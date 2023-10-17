LSU star Angel Reese lands deal with Reebok as Shaq takes over: 'It had to be the GOAT'

Shaquille O’Neal’s first endorsement deal as the president of Reebok Basketball was a big one.

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese signed a name, image and likeness deal with Reebok and will become the company’s new brand ambassador as the Tigers get ready to defend their national title.

Reebok made the announcement on Tuesday and simultaneously released the Reese collection of shoes and athletic wear.

"Well, it started off by talking to Shaq and understanding the values that align with the brand," Reese said of the partnership with Reebok. "As a former athlete, now that he’s just been announced as their President of Basketball that is inspirational to me, just being able to see an athlete or former athlete shift from not just being an athlete, but being the president of the brand is something that’s important. I would love to do that one day."

Reese said she was amped to be working with a fellow LSU legend like O’Neal.

"It feels great, Shaq is so much fun! I love him, and he’s been super supportive to me and everything I’ve done," she said. "Even if I didn’t work with Reebok he’d still support me, and our relationship has always been amazing. Everything is just so much fun, and what player wouldn’t want feedback from one of the best bigs of all time!?"

O’Neal welcomed Reese to Reebok in a statement to the Boardroom.

"For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT," O’Neal said. "There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese."

O’Neal was named president of Reebok Basketball last week. Allen Iverson joined him as the brand’s vice president.

Reese is one of the most well-known college basketball players right now. She helped LSU top Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the championship earlier this year.

Last season, Reese averaged 23 points, 15.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. LSU is reloaded with talent around Reese. Flaujae Johnson returns to the lineup as well as Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith.