Logan Paul's Prime to appear on center of WWE ring in historic first as part of massive deal

It’s Prime's time for WWE’s ring mat.

Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime will be featured on the center of a WWE ring as part of a historic partnership. It’s the first time a sponsor will be advertised on the center of the ring.

WWE announced the deal during "Friday Night SmackDown" on FOX. Prime Hydration is the "official hydration drink partner" of WWE, TKO Group Holdings and WWE announced.

"What Logan and his team have built in a short time is phenomenal, and we’re excited to help showcase Prime Hydration across our biggest events," WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque said in a news release.

Paul, the WWE United States champion who performs for SmackDown, called the deal a "dream come true."

"Combining two of my greatest achievements into one knockout partnership is a dream come true," he added. "We’ve worked incredibly hard at Prime to build a brand that disrupts the beverage industry, and it’s time to join forces with the global leader in sports entertainment. Thank you to everyone on both sides who have played an important role in bringing Prime Hydration to the ring."

Prime will have increased exposure with branding at future live events, including WrestleMania and Money in the Bank.

"Prime Hydration will earn key brand placement within WWE events, including WrestleMania XL and Survivor Series, match sponsorships, co-presenter designations at future PLEs, product activations at live events, social support from WWE Superstars across retail and digital activations and more."

Prime is also the first partner to land sponsorship deals with WWE and UFC. It became the official hydration drink of UFC in January 2023.