Prime founder Logan Paul corrects 'false narrative' over health concerns for caffeine drink: 'Nothing to hide'

Prime's newly released energy drink has stirred up a contentious dispute among parents nationwide, but company co-founder Logan Paul is determined to set the record straight.

During an appearance on "Varney & Co.," Thursday, YouTube star Logan Paul issued a heavy "correction" regarding the "false narrative" the mainstream media has been spreading that Prime is under investigation by the FDA.



"Prime is not being investigated by the FDA. The FDA has not even reached out to Prime," Paul announced Thursday.

"Every ingredient in our products is FDA approved. And if they want to reach out and ask any questions, we're more than happy to answer them because we've retained samples from every single batch of prime that's ever come off the line. But the fact is, we're a legitimate business. We have nothing to hide, and we take quality and safety very seriously. But I came on here to correct some misconstrued information."

Paul's massively successful brand landed itself in hot water when parents nationwide began to claim that kids were unable to distinguish the difference between the caffeinated and non-caffeinated version.

Paul quickly refuted the claim, ruling the accusation as "preposterous."

"One is in a can and says "energy drink" on it. The other is in a bottle. It says "hydration drink" on it. One is 18+, the other is suitable for all ages. And we believe we've done as good of a job as we possibly can, differentiating our products," Paul explained, Thursday.

Prime's initial product is labeled as a "hydration drink" and contains zero added sugar, 10% coconut water, electrolytes, antioxidants, and is caffeine-free. After the beverage lines' unprecedented success, co-founders Logan Paul and partner Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, known professionally as KSI, launched Prime Energy.

Each serving of Prime Energy contains 200 milligrams of caffeine, the equivalent to six cans of Coca-Cola or three cups of coffee. The drink, as heavily marketed by Prime Energy, is only for individuals 18 years and older.

"It's an industry standard amount of caffeine. It has 200 milligrams of caffeine. And that's that's nothing revolutionary or out of the ordinary. It's the same amount as Gatorade's "Fast Twitch." It's the same amount as "Celsius" and even less, 100 milligrams less than "Bang Energy." What we're doing is comparable to every other competitor in the market," Paul explained to FOX Business' Stuart Varney.

Paul continued, posing the argument that if lawmakers believe caffeine to be as unsafe for people as they are saying, retailers should control the problem at the point of purchase.

"If we think caffeine is as unsafe as people are saying, about like caffeine's in your teeth, in your soda, it's in your chocolate. But if we think it's really as unsafe as some of these politicians are saying, and people like Chuck Schumer really cared, then why aren't we controlling this at the point of purchase?" Paul posited.