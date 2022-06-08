LeBron James' foundation to open medical center in Ohio

LeBron James is about to make an even bigger impact on his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s foundation announced plans Tuesday to open a multimillion-dollar medical center in Akron. James and the foundation helped launch the I Promise School in 2018.

The I Promise HealthQuarters will be a community-focused primary health care center that will offer medical, dental, mental health and optometry services, the Cleveland Plain-Dealer reported. The building will be located across the street from House Three Thirty, which offers job and financial training.

"As we continue to listen and respond to what our families need, our work continues to expand in ways we never dreamed of," LeBron James Family Foundation Executive Director Michele Campbell said.

"Access to affordable health care has always been a critical need for our families — and further heightened by the pandemic — so we began rallying our community to bring the experts together under one trusted roof. Being able to provide this important resource for the entire community is only possible because we have incredible partners that share our We Are Family philosophy."

Access to the I Promise HealthQuarters will be available for everyone in Akron. The facility will partner with local health care providers to help staff and serve the facility.

"It takes a village to help raise a kid and make a true difference! Love my kids and their families!" James tweeted.

The center is scheduled to open in 2023.