Lauren Coughlin wins 2024: CPKC Open: How much does she take home?

Lauren Coughlin picked up the first victory of her LPGA Tour career on Sunday when she held off Mao Saigo, Jenny Shin and Ryu Hae-ran at the Earl Grey Golf Club in Canada to win the CPKC Open.

Coughlin’s birdie on the 16th hole helped her break a deadlock with Ryu, who missed a 3-foot par try to fall two shots back. Ryu couldn’t make it back on the 18th, and it was Coughlin’s tournament to win — and she did.

Lauren Coughlin in Calgary

Lauren Coughlin of the United States poses with the trophy after the final round of the CPKC Women's Open at Earl Grey Golf Club on July 28, 2024 in Calgary, Alberta. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"It was kind of a tweener of a club," Coughlin said of her decision on 17. "I could really only hit 6, and I needed to take some off it or else it might have gone over, especially considering how jacked up I was at the time.

"But I hit it pretty perfect, and the putt, I thought it was almost going to stay out to the left there and just dove right at the last second. It was huge."

Lauren Coughlin on the green

Lauren Coughlin of the United States reacts on the 18th green after the final round of the CPKC Women's Open at Earl Grey Golf Club on July 28, 2024 in Calgary, Alberta. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Coughlin was 13-under for the tournament.

With the win, Coughlin took home some extra dough. She received $390,000 with the win — a slight increase from last year.

Megan Khang walked away with the hardware and the biggest paycheck, which worked out to $375,000 in 2023.

Lauren Coughlin talks to reporters

Lauren Coughlin of the United States speaks to the media after winning the final round of the CPKC Women's Open at Earl Grey Golf Club on July 28, 2024 in Calgary, Alberta. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Minnesota native built upon a strong showing in two major championships this season to finally win a tournament. She was tied for third at the Chevron Championship and fourth at the Evian Championship.

Fox Business’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.