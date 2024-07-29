Lauren Coughlin wins 2024: CPKC Open: How much does she take home?

Lauren Coughlin picked up the first victory of her LPGA Tour career on Sunday when she held off Mao Saigo, Jenny Shin and Ryu Hae-ran at the Earl Grey Golf Club in Canada to win the CPKC Open.

Coughlin’s birdie on the 16th hole helped her break a deadlock with Ryu, who missed a 3-foot par try to fall two shots back. Ryu couldn’t make it back on the 18th, and it was Coughlin’s tournament to win — and she did.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"It was kind of a tweener of a club," Coughlin said of her decision on 17. "I could really only hit 6, and I needed to take some off it or else it might have gone over, especially considering how jacked up I was at the time.

"But I hit it pretty perfect, and the putt, I thought it was almost going to stay out to the left there and just dove right at the last second. It was huge."

GOLF INFLUENCER PAIGE SPIRANAC REVEALS BEST BUSINESS ADVICE SHE'S RECEIVED WHILE GROWING BRAND

Coughlin was 13-under for the tournament.

With the win, Coughlin took home some extra dough. She received $390,000 with the win — a slight increase from last year.

Megan Khang walked away with the hardware and the biggest paycheck, which worked out to $375,000 in 2023.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Minnesota native built upon a strong showing in two major championships this season to finally win a tournament. She was tied for third at the Chevron Championship and fourth at the Evian Championship.

Fox Business’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.