2024 CPKC Women's Open: How much will the winner take home?

The LPGA Tour is in Canada this week for the CPKC Women’s Open at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary.

This tournament is Canada’s national championship, which was founded in 1973, and this year’s purse is higher.

The total purse is $2.6 million, a slight increase from the $2.5 million the tournament distributed in 2023.

Last year, Megan Khang walked away with the hardware and the biggest paycheck, which worked out to $375,000.

This year, the winner of the CPKC Women’s Open will receive $390,000, while the runner-up will be cashing a $245,246 check.

Other golfers in the top five will also receive a six-figure payout at the end of the tournament.

There is some solid competition to watch this weekend. Khang is trying to defend her title. She still needs to tee off for her first round Thursday.

Canadian star Brooke Henderson is likely to have a large contingent of fans cheering her on this week. Perhaps the 13-time LPGA Tour winner can win one on her home turf. Henderson finished her first round at even par.

LPGA Tour legend Lexi Thompson could be playing in her final CPKC Women’s Open after announcing she will be retiring from full-time pro golf at the end of the season.

Other names to watch are Rose Zhang, Lilia Vu, Hannah Green and Lydia Ko, who is looking for one more victory to lock herself into the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame.

There are more players yet to begin their tournament. At publication time, American Lauren Coughlin had entered the clubhouse with a 4-under lead after her opening round.

