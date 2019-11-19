Kyle Busch's 'Monster' NASCAR Cup Series winnings

Kyle Busch won the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday, walking away with roughly $3 million, he estimated in an interview with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday.

Busch said he did not know exactly what his earnings would total since he is paid by his racing team, which is, in turn, paid by sponsors.

“Technically, yes, M&M’s is paying my bills,” Busch joked when pushed by Varney to reveal how much of his paycheck consists of sponsorships.

M&M’s maker Mars sponsors Busch’s No. 18 Toyota Camry and in 2019 announced a multi-year extension to the partnership.

The race, Busch explained, remained a close one throughout.

“Martin Truex Jr. was actually the fastest early," Busch said. "He took off and was out front."

As the 400 miles progressed, and the track temperature changed, Busch said his car’s performance began to improve.

“We passed Denny Hamlin; we passed Kevin Harvick, and then we got into second place,” Busch said.

Following one of the race’s final restarts, Busch took the lead, and as the cars behind him scrapped, he pulled away for the victory.

“When you cross the finish line for a championship race like that, knowing what that moment means, that’s all we live for. That’s all we strive for." - Kyle Busch, NASCAR driver

His thoughts also turned to the sacrifices made by his family and the family of his team that were necessary for him to walk away with the 68-pound cup trophy.

“There’s just no greater satisfaction than living in that moment,” Busch said.

