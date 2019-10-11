Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NASCAR

NASCAR green lights hybrid cars for the race track in 2022

By Fox Business
close
Fox News' automotive editor Gary Gastelu discusses the possibility of NASCAR going hybrid.video

NASCAR to introduce hybrid cars possibly by 2022

Fox News' automotive editor Gary Gastelu discusses the possibility of NASCAR going hybrid.

Major racing circuits, NASCAR and IndyCar series, will be introducing hybrid engines in 2022.

Continue Reading Below

The sitch from an all-gasoline powered engine to a hybrid gas-electric is not only environmentally-friendly, but it will also boost performance and speed while on the race track.

“Indy Car’s switching to hybrid in 2022,” Fox News automotive editor Gary Gastelu said on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.” “You're still going to have an engine, but now, you’re going to have an electric motor attached to it and a battery. So when the cars brake, they get a little more energy, and then, when they accelerate it gives them a little boost.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The boost is about 150 horsepower, the equivalent of adding the pep of a 2015 Volkswagen Golf. Gasoline-powered IndyCars have about 750 horsepower, but the gas-electric models will have 900 horsepower.

“That's the idea here: to make the cars even better performers and a little more efficient and more relevant to the street cars.”

- Gary Gastelu, Fox News automotive editor

Hybrid cars are also projected to generate higher performance in automotive sales. The relevance of electric cars in the market today, and its introduction to NASCAR is reportedly sparking the interest of top auto leaders.

Toyota "said they're excited about this idea because they sell a lot of hybrids,” Gastelu said. “Ford, which races a Mustang in NASCAR, has a hybrid performance Mustang coming out around 2021, 2022. So it makes a lot of sense if the idea is to make the racing better and also make the cars more relevant to what you have in showrooms.”

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...

NASCAR'S HIGHEST-EARNING DRIVERS, ACCORDING TO FORBES
FIRST RESPONDERS AT EARNHARDT JR. PLANE CRASH GET FREE NASCAR TICKETS
NASCAR CHAMP KURT BUSCH BUYS AMERICA'S HEROES TICKETS FOR EVERY RACE

For now, hybrid integration is a slow bleed, but there’s a chance NASCAR will go full-electric in the eventual future.

“The first ones will probably only be used on the short tracks and the road courses where there's a lot of breaking,” Gastelu said. “Talladega, Daytona might use the regular V8s for a while but eventually, they say, they want to go full electric."

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

“That's something that's interesting because Chevrolet is giving up hybrids,” Gastelu said. “They're jumping to a full electric lineup. They're not even working on hybrids right now. So I'm interested to see how they're going to react to this.”