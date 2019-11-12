Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NASCAR

NASCAR finalists rev up for 'big payday' in championship race

"It will not be easy," said Denny Hamlin.

By FOXBusiness
close
NASCAR finalists Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin join FOX Business' Stuart Varney in discussing the stakes for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.video

NASCAR finalists get into the nitty gritty of racing cup

NASCAR finalists Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin join FOX Business' Stuart Varney in discussing the stakes for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR cup series will come to a close on Sunday with its final competition.

Continue Reading Below

Finalists Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin joined FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday to discuss the high-stakes competition.

“It will not be easy,” Hamlin said. “Because [Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick] are the three best competitors. They were here last year. They've proven that they are the upper echelon of NASCAR drivers.”

NASCAR GREEN LIGHTS HYBRID CARS FOR THE RACE TRACK IN 2022

Varney asked the finalists the burning question, “why should I watch cars going round and round and round in a circle at the 180 miles an hour?”

The answer: There’s a lot of money on the table.

“There's big strategy involved with the sport,” Busch said. “And of course, there's a lot of money that takes place as well, too. There's a lot of money up for grabs – being able to go out there win the race, win the championship.”

NASCAR'S HIGHEST-EARNING DRIVERS, ACCORDING TO FORBES

Denny Hamlin holds up winner's trophy at NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Avondale, Ariz. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Martin Truex said the winner of the series will be graciously rewarded by NASCAR.

“To win the championship, it’s a big payday,” Truex said. “It’s got to be worth a few million.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kevin Harvick said between winning and losing, “it’s got to be a $2 to $3 million swing.”

“It’s a big industry,” Busch added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS