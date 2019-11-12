NASCAR finalists rev up for 'big payday' in championship race

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR cup series will come to a close on Sunday with its final competition.

Continue Reading Below

Finalists Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin joined FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday to discuss the high-stakes competition.

“It will not be easy,” Hamlin said. “Because [Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick] are the three best competitors. They were here last year. They've proven that they are the upper echelon of NASCAR drivers.”

NASCAR GREEN LIGHTS HYBRID CARS FOR THE RACE TRACK IN 2022

Varney asked the finalists the burning question, “why should I watch cars going round and round and round in a circle at the 180 miles an hour?”

The answer: There’s a lot of money on the table.

“There's big strategy involved with the sport,” Busch said. “And of course, there's a lot of money that takes place as well, too. There's a lot of money up for grabs – being able to go out there win the race, win the championship.”

NASCAR'S HIGHEST-EARNING DRIVERS, ACCORDING TO FORBES

Martin Truex said the winner of the series will be graciously rewarded by NASCAR.

“To win the championship, it’s a big payday,” Truex said. “It’s got to be worth a few million.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kevin Harvick said between winning and losing, “it’s got to be a $2 to $3 million swing.”

“It’s a big industry,” Busch added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS