Fanatics announces long-term partnership with OBB for sports fan festival production and content creation

As Fanatics aims to continue giving sports fans the experience of a lifetime through its Fanatics Fest, capturing those moments has led to a multiyear partnership with next-gen entertainment studio OBB.

Fanatics and OBB announced an expanded, long-term partnership Tuesday that will see the companies working together for years to come across all aspects of Fanatics Fest — the world’s No. 1 sports fan festival, which drew more than 125,000 fans to the Javits Center in New York City in its second year this past summer.

After two straight years of high turnout, Fanatics Fest has added a fourth day to the sports, collecting and culture showcase, which will return to the Javits Center on July 16–19, 2026.

OBB will not only co-produce the event alongside Fanatics Events, but also serve as the official content partner of Fanatics Fest. That includes producing "Fanatics Fest: All Access," an hourlong special on ESPN that showcased the biggest moments of this summer’s event.

"OBB has brought incredible energy to Fanatics Fest since we started in 2024, and having them work hand in hand with our team has taken the content and production surrounding the event to the next level," Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said in a statement.

"Their team and ours share a passion for relentlessly enhancing the fan experience, and I can’t wait to see what we can dream up together over the next decade as we continue to make Fanatics Fest the absolute can’t-miss sports, collecting and entertainment event."

OBB’s branded content studio, Bolded, has also played an integral role in working with Fanatics’ advertising division to deliver breakthrough brand sponsorships and integrations into Fanatics Fest. Those include work with Dick’s Sporting Goods, Starbucks, Raising Cane’s and others.

Michael D. Ratner, founder and CEO of OBB, said: "Fanatics Fest is a one-of-a-kind event at the intersection of sports, content, culture and community, and we’re excited to be solidifying our partnership with Michael, Lance, Tucker and the entire first-class team at Fanatics. We look forward to building on the already incredible platform Fanatics has established, bringing dreams to life for sports fans and taking Fanatics Fest to even greater heights over the next decade."

"Fanatics Fest: All Access" captured several incredible moments this year, most notably the first-ever Fanatics Games, which saw Philadelphia teacher Matt Dennish strike a $250,000 deal with Tom Brady for his LeBron James rookie card won at the event.

The Fanatics Games featured 50 athletes, celebrities and influencers competing against 50 fans for $2 million in prizes. Brady took first place and a $1 million prize, then gave $5,000 to each fan participant before donating $750,000 to charity.

The special was hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and featured interviews with athletes including NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and WWE champion Cody Rhodes, who all shared their experiences meeting their biggest fans.

Also in the special, Brady met with a Make-A-Wish recipient — something he also did in 2024 during the inaugural event. WWE stars Rhea Ripley and Paul "Triple H" Levesque surprised fans with their signature walkouts.

Amid the many viral moments, Kevin Durant learned that he had been traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets while speaking on a Fanatics Fest panel.

Who knows what OBB will capture next year — and in the years to come — at Fanatics Fest? For both sides, the goal of this partnership is to continue showcasing what makes the festival special: an interactive celebration where fans can share their passions while exploring new corners of the sports and collecting worlds.

