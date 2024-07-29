Jhonattan Vegas wins 2024 3M Open: How much does he take home?

Venezuelan golfer Jhonattan Vegas picked up his first PGA Tour victory in seven years as he held off Max Greyserman, Maverick McNealy and Matt Kuchar to win the 3M Open on Sunday.

Vegas shot 1-under par in the final round and finished 17-under par for the tournament. He was one stroke better than Greyserman and two better than McNealy and Kuchar.

"We’re just trying to have a great week and obviously a great week turned into a win. I’m out of my head right now, so it’s incredible," Vegas said after the match.

Vegas also gets a nice payday for his troubles.

He received $1.458 million for his win. It’s a slight increase in prize money compared to last year’s 3M Open, where Lee Hodges saw a $1.404 million deposit into his bank account.

Vegas is the only golfer from Venezuela to earn a PGA Tour card and to represent the country in the Presidents Cup and Olympics. He has four career PGA Tour victories now.

He won the 2011 Bob Hope Classic and the 2016 and 2017 RBC Canadian Open tournaments. He won the Bob Hope Classic 2017 RBC Canadian Open in a playoff.

"It hasn’t been easy, that’s for sure," he told the PGA Tour’s website.