2024 3M Open: How much does the winner take home?

With the PGA Tour returning to the States after The Open Championship, there are only two more events left for golfers to secure their spots in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

This week, the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota is the site of the PGA Tour, and there are not only playoff points to secure, but a hefty purse as well.

With the tournament already kicking off on Thursday, let’s take a look at what the field is competing for in terms of dollar signs with a total purse of $8.1 million.

Winner: $1.458 million

This year’s winner will be seeing a slight increase in funds, compared to last year’s 3M Open, where Lee Hodges saw a $1.404 million deposit into his bank account.

Hodges is in the field along with notables Tony Finau, Akshay Bhatia, Keegan Bradley, Nick Dunlap and many more.

Rounding out the Top 10

As is the case in every tournament, the difference between making or losing thousands of dollars could come down to one putt or approach shot to a green.

Let’s take a look at how the rest of the top 10 pays out after the winner is crowned.

2nd: $882,900

3rd: $558,900

4th: $386,900

5th: $332,100

6th: $293,625

7th: $273,375

8th: $253,125

9th: $236,925

10th: 220,725

As of the time of writing, American Jacob Bridgeman entered the clubhouse after his first round with an 8-under score to sit atop the leaderboard. Canadian Mackenzie Hughes was right behind him at 7-under following his round.

Once the 3M Open is complete, and the golfers are paid out, there will be a break for the Olympics from Aug. 1-4 for the men’s competition in Paris.

After that, the PGA Tour will play the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina – the final regular-season tournament before the Playoffs begin.

