Jake Paul's Betr Picks app gets complete overhaul with arcade games and NFL promotions

The 2025 NFL season is here, and Jake Paul is here to help bettors win money.

Paul launched Betr Picks in 2023 to get sports fans to dive into player props, and it has undergone a complete overhaul.

The app now has a new user interface, more sports offerings and projections, and a 10,000x payout multiplier.

To celebrate the, in Paul's words, "completely revamped" app, each Betr Picks user has a $10 free bet to use during the first two weeks of the NFL season, while new users can get a 50% deposit match up to $200.

"We’ve been able to beat out DraftKings and FanDuel, which is, I think, a testament to our product and our userbase, and targeting a different audience in the space. Just really excited with what we've built," Paul told FOX Business in a recent interview.

The app also now has its own "Betr Arcade," where, if a bettor needs a break from sports, he or she can play mobile games to win real money.

"These are really fun, skill-based mobile games that you could play in the app against one of the hundreds of thousands of other users that are in the Betr ecosystem, and you could play for real money," Paul's business partner, Joey Levy, said.

For Levy, there's almost no better (or Betr) partner than Paul, given the combination of being a creative genius and being, arguably, the face of a sport.

"It’s not just the tens of millions of followers that Jake has on social media, but also the marketing brainpower that is really what has helped enable us get to the place we are today… We were recently named the top four fantasy pick operator in the United States, which is a multi-billion dollar market, and we accomplished that in less than two years…" Levy said.

"Today, it's as good as it's ever been before by a significant margin, I'd say. And now we have all of these additional products that none of our other fantasy pick-‘em competitors."

The app's improvements come weeks after it was announced Paul will be fighting Gervonta "Tank" Davis in an exhibition match.