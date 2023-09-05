Jake Paul discusses new betting venture: ‘The best fantasy product available’

In just a few days, football fans all over the United States will have their fridges stocked with beer, their coffee tables mounted with mini hot dogs, chips, and wings, and everyone will be on their phones to check their bets and fantasy football teams as Scott Hanson introduces all to one of many Octoboxes on NFL RedZone.

Those have always been a staple for football Sundays, but one of those has become much more prevalent in recent years.

Prior to May 2018, placing wagers on sports was legal in only four states, yet it seemed like you could only place spread bets and over/unders in Vegas. Today, it is legal in 34 states, and countless online sportsbooks are available at the touch of a phone.

One of those books is now owned by YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, whose Betr launched in 2022 as the first direct-to-consuder micro-betting focused sports betting and media company.

With Week 1 of the NFL season, sportsbooks are foaming at the mouth of how much money they are about to bring in for the next few months.

However, Paul, of course, wants you to get with his platform.

"I love fantasy sports and playing fantasy sports. Basically, we wanted to create the best fantasy sports product. And I feel like that’s exactly what we’ve done," Paul told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "We’re offering 100x multipliers on slips, where other companies are offering only 25x multipliers. We have the fastest payouts, no pushes.

"I always would think it’s the most annoying thing when I’m about to win a slip, and it would push. So we got rid of pushes, and really just think it’s the best fantasy product available. Just excited. Because this is the first opportunity where users actually get to play it, because it’s NFL Week 1, so I’ve made some slips, and yeah, Betr Picks, everyone should go download it."

Paul himself already has a friendly wager. If Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill gets over 1,300.5 receiving yards, Paul says he will gift Hill not one, but two Rolex watches. He had a career-high 1,710 last season.

"We’ll see what ends up happening, but I’m down man… but I’ll probably have to buy two Rollies," Paul admitted.

Paul said he has been playing fantasy football for "as far as I can remember," but with the explosion of gambling, the amount of things to bet on is an uncountable number. A popular trend recently has been to bet on player props, which is all what Betr offers.

"I love the player props a lot. That’s where my heart lies right now," Paul said.

The irony is all of this is Paul is a professional athlete - every professional league and federation has its own rules and regulations against wagering, but Paul has no worries that he would get in any trouble.

"We work super closely with all of the regulators, we’re highly, highly regulated. It’s just such a crazy industry. We don’t offer any sort of bets around my fights and stuff like that. We steer clear of violating any regulations or anything like that," he said.

Paul, a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, is taking running back Nick Chubb to rush for more than 88.5 yards on Sunday when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he also is taking Joe Burrow to throw for over 266.5 yards against his own team.