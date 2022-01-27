Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders inks historic Gatorade NIL deal

Jackson State phenom Shedeur Sanders inked a historic name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Gatorade on Thursday as the young quarterback continues to have a tremendous impact on college football.

Sanders’ deal with Gatorade marks the first signing for an athlete from a historically black college and university (HBCU). Sanders helped the Tigers to an 11-2 record in 2021.

Sanders, the son of NFL legend and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, won the Jerry Rice Award, given to the national freshman player of the year in the Football Championship Subdivision. He finished the season with 3,231 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes.

"It’s an honor to join the Gatorade Family and represent this historic moment for HBCU athletes," Sanders said in a news release. "I can’t wait to work with Gatorade on and off the field to help create even more opportunities for HBCU students and athletes."

Chauncey Hamlett, the CMO/VP of PepsiCo Beverages North America, South Division, added: "As one of the country’s best freshmen college football players, Shedeur Sanders is another incredible addition to the Gatorade Family. In his first year at Jackson State University, he’s already demonstrated the excellence and tenacity Gatorade athletes are known for and we’re excited to partner with him and build upon our commitment of supporting HBCUs and their athletes."

Sanders is one of the most coveted college football athletes.

He signed an NIL deal with Beats by Dre at the beginning of the college football season. He also inked an agreement with the Brady Brand along with other top college athletes.