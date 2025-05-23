The Indy 500: These drivers have earned the most career money in the race

IndyCar drivers will be racing to the checkered flag Sunday afternoon when Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts the Indianapolis 500.

This year’s Indy 500 will mark the 109th running of the race often referred to as "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," with some 350,000 people expected to attend.

The 33 drivers will be vying for first place to claim the winner’s share of a purse that could reach $20 million. All the drivers receive prize money for participating in the Indy500, Motorsport.com reported.

According to Indianapolis Motor Speedway , these five IndyCar drivers have pocketed the most prize money from the race:

Helio Castroneves — $14,985,749

Helio Castroneves has won the Indy 500 four times, his first two happening back-to-back in 2001 and 2002. The Brazilian driver’s other two wins came in 2009 and 2021, according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Scott Dixon — $11,128,846

Scott Dixon, a native of New Zealand, has one Indy 500 win to his name. He won the race in 2009 with Target Chip Ganassi Racing using a Dallara chassis and Honda engine, according to the speedway. Sunday's race marks his 23rd Indy500 start.

Tony Kanaan — $9,975,963

Tony Kanaan raced in the Indy500 22 times, winning the race in 2013. He currently serves as the team principal of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team.

Dario Franchitti — $8,931,638

Dario Franchitti won the Indy 500 in 2007, 2010 and 2012, according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, retiring in 2013.

Dan Wheldon — $8,264,550

Dan Wheldon won his two Indy 500s in 2005 and 2011. The British driver died during a crash in the final IndyCar Series race of the same season in which he won his second Indy 500 title. During his IndyCar career, he won 16 races.

The Indy 500 will be broadcast May 25 on FOX with coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET. It will also be available to stream live on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.