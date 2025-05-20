IndyCar driver Conor Daly goes racing with ampm for the Indy 500

Conor Daly is one of the top contenders to win the Indianapolis 500 Sunday, and he'll start the race in the middle of row four on the grid.

The Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) driver will have ampm as his primary sponsor of the No. 76 Chevrolet as he looks to finish the weekend holding the Borg-Warner Trophy and drinking some milk in the winner’s circle.

JHR and ampm announced their partnership earlier this month. Ampm will be the primary sponsor for Daly in multiple races this season and in 2026.

"Honestly, it’s something that I’m super proud of," Daly told FOX Business in a recent interview. "The car looks incredible. It’s a super recognizable brand. We started this conversation really not that long ago at the Long Beach IndyCar race. So, this deal was done kind of quicker than ever really.

"The Indy 500 presented itself as a perfect marketing opportunity for Arco and ampm, and we made it happen. And, honestly, it’s gonna be something that’s really cool when we get back out on the West Coast as well as Monterrey (Mexico) and Portland (Oregon). Go out there, physically to the ampms, do some cool stuff there, probably some cool activations."

The convenience store is primarily based on the West Coast with locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and Washington. The chain also has some locations in New York.

The partnership with ampm is even sweeter for Daly, who admitted to being a big believer in picking up snacks, coffee and energy drinks wherever he’s going.

"I’m a huge gas station snack guy," he said. "I cannot stop at a gas station without getting a snack. … I will get in there, and it doesn’t matter what it is. It’s usually like a protein bar. I don’t even need one, but I want one. If I don’t get one today, I won’t have one tomorrow.

"Love to get something for hydration. I’m a big hydration guy now, so give me something that has some hydration in it. Or, if I’m needing something, I am an energy drink guy too, but also a coffee addict. If it’s early in the morning, we’re gonna get some coffee."

It will be Daly's 12th appearance in the Indy 500. He finished 10th in last year's event.

The Indy 500 will be broadcast May 25 on FOX with coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET. It will also be available to stream live on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.