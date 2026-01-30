Heineken's NYC social experiment proves connecting soccer fans will be easy ahead of FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is still months away from landing in North America, but one company is already showing the global camaraderie that should be expected across the United States for the game of soccer.

Heineken wanted to prove that fandom can turn strangers from any background into friends with a clever social experiment for their "Fans Have More Friends" launch, a new global sponsorship platform.

The beer brand was inspired by the book of the same name, authored by Ben Valenta and David Sikorjak, and Heineken brought together some sponsors from soccer, Formula 1 and music festivals, using fandom as both a social catalyst and a way to elevate social experiences in a world that can sometimes feel increasingly lonely.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Heineken partnered with social creator Zac Alsop this week to carry out a social experiment on Matchday 8, one of busiest nights in global soccer. The experiment followed Joe, an Australian who recently moved to New York City and found himself without anyone to watch Liverpool face off against Qarabağ FK in the final group match of the UEFA Champions League.

Alsop started handing out flyers around the city, showing Joe in a picture and a message that said, "Have A Beer With Me." No special incentive, no giveaways — just an open invitation to watch some soccer and enjoy new company.

FANATICS LANDS MASSIVE FIFA RETAIL DEAL FOR ALL 104 WORLD CUP MATCHESD ACROSS NORTH AMERICA

Research by Heineken found that 75% of fans say their fandom helped them meet new people, creating bonds that last a lifetime (59% say close friendships were forged). With soccer, and sports in general, language is not a barrier while watching.

New Yorkers responded in droves, and hundreds turned up to Central Park Tavern despite icy temperatures and streets to support Joe. Heineken helped elevate the experience, too, decorating the tavern into a "Champions League-level" viewing experience, which included some special guests.

The UEFA Champions League trophy was flown out alongside German soccer legend Bastian Schweinsteiger, who was serving behind the bar.

"Tonight reminded me why I love the sport," Joe said in an official release by Heineken. "I walked in expecting a couple of people to show up and not knowing anyone. Now, I feel like I’ve met a whole group of new friends. … It’s amazing how quickly that common ground can bring so many strangers together."

This is just the beginning for Heineken as it kicks off a multi-channel platform launch that will see the Fans Have More Friends TV ad debut in the U.S. this week and 50 markets to follow. The campaign involves some of Heineken’s most well-known ambassadors, including Netherlands soccer star Virgil Van Dijk, Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen and global DJ Martin Garrix.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

And what transpired in New York is what should be expected this summer, as many from all around the world will be heading to the states to enjoy something they all love.

"Fandom has an incredible ability to bring people together," Nabil Nasser, global head of Heineken, said in a release. "Across football, F1 and music, we see how shared passions help people meet, connect and feel part of something bigger."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.