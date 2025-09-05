Heineken's limited-edition nonalcoholic cans a big hit again at US Open after selling out last year

While tennis fans have been flocking to Honey Deuces and palomas at the U.S. Open, Heineken has its own hit specialty at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

For the second year in a row, Heineken sold its nonalcoholic beer in limited-edition "L0VE.L0VE" cans, a play on the scoreless tie in the sport.

Heineken 0.0 is the top-selling nonalcoholic beer over the last five years, and with last year's inaugural cans selling out, Heineken USA's vice president of marketing Guilherme de Marchi Retz said it was an "easy choice" to bring the cans back this year and even distribute them nationwide.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"By reintroducing L0VE.L0VE at the U.S. Open, we’re tapping into a national cultural happening, and knowing the broader trends towards moderation, we’re using this as an opportunity to normalize alcohol-free moments," de Marchi Retz said to FOX Business.

Heineken is staying silent on whether the cans will be back in Queens in 2026 (although Heineken 0.0 will be back), but at the very least those alcohol-free moments will not stop at the U.S. Open, according to the Heineken USA executive.

TRUMP TO ATTEND US OPEN MEN'S FINAL IN NEW YORK

"We will continue our investment in Heineken 0.0 and you can expect to see us at major cultural and sporting events," de Marchi Retz said. "For example, Heineken is a proud Global Sponsor of Formula 1, as well as the Official Beer of Coachella, a sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, and more. We make a conscious effort to include Heineken 0.0 in all of these so that consumers always have a choice in how they choose to enjoy.

"We are always innovating to meet the needs of our consumers, and look forward to continuing to bring new innovations to the market in the non-alcoholic sector."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fans only have two more days to get their hands on the cans — Saturday marks the women's final between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova, while the men's final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will take place Sunday.