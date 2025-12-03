Fanatics lands massive FIFA retail deal for all 104 World Cup matches across North America

Fanatics has been tabbed as FIFA's official onsite retail licensee for next year's World Cup.

The clothing brand will be featured in all 104 matches throughout the 16 venues in North America, 11 of which are in the United States.

Fanatics will also create custom retail experiences at official FIFA Fan Festival locations in host cities, giving fans even more chances to purchase their favorite national team and player apparel as they come together to celebrate the global game on its biggest stage.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 presents an extraordinary opportunity to delight fans at the world’s biggest sporting event with our unique capabilities," Andrew Low Ah Kee, CEO of Fanatics Commerce, said in a release. "We’re bringing together our expertise across event and physical retail operations, buying and merchandising, product creation, and rapid production to serve millions of fans in real time. This is exactly the kind of challenge our team loves—supporting the world's fans through the joy of sport."

FIFA’s Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai, said the organization was "thrilled" to be able to partner with Fanatics.

"As we approach the FIFA World Cup 2026, we’re thrilled to partner with Fanatics to create many world-class retail experiences throughout the tournament," Gai added. "This is an incredibly complex undertaking, with 16 host cities across three countries, but Fanatics sets itself apart through an innovative merchandising approach and proven track record delivering standout results at the world’s biggest events. We’re excited to work together as we celebrate the beautiful game next June-July."

Fanatics will collaborate with a range of world-class brands and official FIFA merchandise partners to curate a comprehensive assortment of fan gear for every nation. The company will produce quick-turn products that celebrate the unexpected moments that emerge throughout the tournament by leveraging its on-demand manufacturing capabilities and global supply chain, including local operations across Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Fanatics has dipped its toe into international soccer in the past, including partnerships with Inter Milan and Juventus F.C.

The brand also partnered with FIFA for this year's Club World Cup, which took place over the summer. The championship match, won by Chelsea F.C. over Paris Saint-Germain, took place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the same site where the World Cup Final will be played.

The World Cup begins June 11, 2026, and will wrap up on July 19.