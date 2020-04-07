Expand / Collapse search
Golf legend Greg Norman: Coronavirus not hurting course design business in pockets of world

Greg Norman said his golf course design business is still doing well in the Middle East and Vietnam

By FOXBusiness
Golf legend Greg Norman on the coronavirus's impact on the golf industry and his businesses. video

Coronavirus not impacting golf course design business: Greg Norman

Golf legend Greg Norman on the coronavirus's impact on the golf industry and his businesses.

Golf legend and entrepreneur Greg Norman said his golf course design business has not been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in parts of the world.

“We are still going well in the Middle East, we're still doing well in Vietnam.... Vietnam's got a very low case level -- so pockets of the world, we're still going in – yes -- I cannot travel, but at the end of the day, they're ready to go and having me on site as soon as this whole thing passes,” he told FOX Business’ Ashley Webster on Tuesday.

However, Norman, known as “The Great White Shark,” noted that his other ventures were not “impervious to the pain.” The virus, he said, has led to the furlough of some workers but a lot of people have also “stepped up to the plate.”

“Tens of thousands of other small businesses like mine have suffered from our restaurant business -- that suffered, from our Wake Park business -- that suffered-- basically from our Shark Experience with GN Media, that we have screens on cards with club car -- that suffered-- because of rounds of golf,” he said.

Greg Norman tees off on the 18th-hole tee box during the Honda Classic Pro-Am prior to The Honda Classic at PGA National Champion course on Feb. 27, 2019, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

Norman added that it has also impacted his retail partnership with the Authentic Brands Group in New York.

Norman also said he’s excited about the end-of-the-year scheduling despite massive reshuffling in all the major tournaments.

“I actually really am excited about the end-of-the-year schedule,” he said. “When you think about yes, the British Open has been canceled for this year. But when you look at the PGA, U.S. Open, Ryder Cup and the Masters almost in a five- to six-week time period, I think that's very, very exciting for all the golf viewers and the players.”

