Mark Cuban explains how restaurants can survive coronavirus crisis

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said restaurants should adjust to social distancing practices while they wait to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

“What I'm telling my restaurant and bar-type investments is you have to start looking at how to reconfigure the inside of your restaurant so that people feel more comfortable," he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday. "And that's a discussion you have to have relative to ... what the venue's like and how you feel the ambiance should be."

Cuban’s comments come on the heels of the federal government’s move to ramp up lending through the Small Business Administration’s $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program. The plan aims to provide financial incentives to small businesses to retain current employees and bring back furloughed workers during the pandemic.

The restaurant industry has been devastated from measures applied to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The billionaire investor also suggested that businesses learn how to properly disinfect.

“What businesses also should be doing right now while they're shut down is getting information on how to sanitize and sterilize your business so the minute you're able to open, you're able to open," he said. "You don't want to be in a position where, OK, the ignition's on and you're not clean and ready to go."

Cuban said when it comes to putting people back to work, he is taking cues from the experts.

“I'm not going to let any of my people work until the scientists and the doctors tell me it’s OK,” he said.

