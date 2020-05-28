NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo lands Ready Nutrition stake in first-ever investment

Rising NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has acquired an ownership stake in wellness company Ready Nutrition in his first-ever brand investment, the company announced on Thursday.

The Milwaukee Bucks star will be involved with the brand’s creative direction, assisting with product design and marketing. He will serve in an exclusive endorsement for “Ready Water” and other sports nutrition product lines.

“We have been presented with many, many brand opportunities over the past couple years; some from very large, well-known brands but I have found very few where I believed in the products,” Antetokounmpo said. “I have to believe in the product. I use and believe in Ready’s products."

The financial terms of Antetokounmo’s investment were not disclosed.

Ready Nutrition was founded by former college basketball player Pat Cavanaugh. Aaron Donald of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams also holds an equity stake in the company.

“We are proud to have Giannis join our company as a teammate and co-owner in a role that will touch so many areas; from product development to cause marketing, community relations and consumer engagement through our retail partners both on-line and in store,” said Cavanaugh. “As hard a worker as Giannis is, he is equally an engaged and caring person; most importantly always trying to get better and helping others get better. He’s our kind of guy.

Antetokounmpo’s role with Ready Nutrition will include work with youth athletes. He will participate in Ready’s Mobile Training Table Program and host a series called “Ready Talks with Giannis” that will provide training advice.

The company plans to donate thousands of bottles of “Ready Water” and “Ready Protein Bars” to Milwaukee-area students and health care workers.

Antetokounmpo, 25, is the NBA’s reigning MVP. He is the third season of a four-year, $100 million contract with the Bucks, with $81 million in career earnings to date.

The Bucks star’s business portfolio includes endorsement deals with Nike and Hulu.

