FootJoy introduce Pro/SLX Carbon golf shoe to continue evolving with the game

FootJoy is a name synonymous with golf performance at every level of the game, and one of their most iconic products is getting better this year.

The Pro/SL is one of the best golf shoes on the market and has been for quite some time. But as the game of golf evolves, especially with players having faster swing speeds these days, FootJoy is evolving with them.

FootJoy introduced the Pro/SLX and Pro/SLX Carbon on Wednesday, a golf shoe designed to create the best traction and performance for men, women, and juniors on every level.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We know the game is evolving and we need to make sure that we are evolving with a modern golf shoe for the modern golfer." Patrick Trubiano, director of product management at FJ Footwear, said. "Pro/SLX will feature cutting edge, never-before-seen performance innovation that will truly advance your game."

That innovation stems around the fact that faster swing speeds from players, especially at the PGA and LPGA Tour levels, requires more traction on the golf course. Whether it’s the fairway, sand, or rough, players want to feel secure so they can let it fly without thinking about losing balance.

TIGER WOODS, NIKE PART WAYS AFTER 27 YEARS

The Pro/SLX has a new technology called the "PWR TRAX System," featuring a 3D X-Wing chassis that helps redistribute energy to the perimeter of the shoe. Normally, a chassis is thought about in a car, but that’s exactly what FootJoy thought about with this shoe.

PWR TRAX is inspired by race cars and how their wide bases maximizing traction and stability. Additionally, the Race Trak Outsole near the perimeter of the shoe, creates even more traction.

Golfers also want a comfortable shoe as well for walking around the course, which Pro/SL has always made a priority.

That doesn’t change with this version of the shoe, as FootJoy’s "StratoFoam," which has been featured in other shoes, is used here to absorb impact and maintain comfort through the round.

PGA Tour players like Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, and Corey Connors have all worn the shoe during practice rounds and regular play, with positive feedback coming from all over.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Golfers are going to be excited about the performance of the new Pro/SLX," Trubiano added. "It’s very comfortable, it’s very stable and it looks phenomenal."