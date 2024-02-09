Expand / Collapse search
Fanatics, Make-A-Wish surprise children with NFL stars at Las Vegas event ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

20 Make-A-Wish children are heading to Super Bowl LVIII, but they met Micah Parsons, Davante Adams and Damar Hamlin first

Super Bowl week in the NFL is so much more than the final game of the season. For many companies in Las Vegas this week, it’s about giving back. 

Fanatics and Make-A-Wish understand that, and through their partnership, 20 Make-A-Wish children from around the country will have their wish granted by seeing Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. 

But what they didn’t know would happen to them first was a surprise visit by some NFL stars during a shopping experience at the Lids store at Showcase Mall on Thursday. 

Damar Hamlin, Micah Parsons and Davante Adams pose

Damar Hamlin, Micah Parsons and Davante Adams attend Fanatics and Make-A-Wish Surprise Shopping Experience at Lids Las Vegas Store during Super Bowl Week on February 8, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Anna Webber/Getty Images for Fanatics)

The children were shocked when Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Chief People Officer Orlando Ashford, and Make-A-Wish CEO Leslie Motter introduced Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams, and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the store. 

Everyone on hand helped the kids pick out their favorite sports goods at Lids before heading to Paradise Card Breaks hobby shop, where the kids got to participate in a "Pack War" event for coveted sports trading cards. 

For Make-A-Wish, the Super Bowl is one of their biggest events annually, as many children wish to witness the big game in-person and watch as the confetti falls on the champion of the NFL season. 

Michael Rubin, Damar Hamlin, Micah Parsons, Davante Adams and Leslie Motter pose for picture

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Damar Hamlin, Micah Parsons, Davante Adams, Make-A-Wish President and CEO Leslie Motter and Fanatics Chief People Officer Orlando Ashford attend Fanatics and Make-A-Wish Surprise Shopping Experience at Lids Las Vegas Store (Anna Webber/Getty Images for Fanatics)

This event with Fanatics, who became the official sports partner of Make-A-Wish in October 2023, is just the tip of the iceberg for the children this week, as they’re going through a full VIP experience in Vegas. 

Ashford told Fox Business Digital back in October how Rubin wanted to do much more with Make-A-Wish after having an experience with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier that year, where he got to fulfill some children’s wishes with a VIP experience during a game. 

Fanatics made an initial $10 million contribution to Make-A-Wish, while also providing additional resources, including merchandise and production costs for external storytelling efforts. 

Michael Rubin, Micah Parsons, Davante Adams and Leslie Motter pose with Make-A-Wish kid

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Micah Parsons, Davante Adams and Make-A-Wish President and CEO Leslie Motter attend Fanatics and Make-A-Wish Surprise Shopping Experience at Lids Las Vegas Store during Super Bowl Week on February 8, 2024, in Las Vegas, Ne (Anna Webber/Getty Images for Fanatics / Getty Images)

As Ashford said, "This is just the beginning." It couldn’t be more true as Fanatics continues to use its reach among star athletes across all sports and help make these Make-A-Wish events that much better for the children. 