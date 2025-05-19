Sports fans can put skills to test vs pros at this year's Fanatics Fest for $1M grand prize

Fanatics Fest is returning to New York City next month after the inaugural version of the event was a booming success.

Over 70,000 fans entered the doors of the Javits Center last year as A-list athletes and celebrities spoke at panels, signed autographs, took photos, and partied at the 40/40 Club.

However, this year, sports fans can get the ultimate bang for their buck by showing off their prowess against some of those same top talents.

This year's event will feature the "Fanatics Games," when 50 fans will be selected to compete against professionals for a grand prize of $2 million - the runner-up prize? A Ferrari 812 GTS. The third place prize is a LeBron James 2003-04 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor Trading Card, estimated at $250,000 value.

Fans will be able to compete in several sporting challenges, including quarterback skills, pitching accuracy, closest-to-the-pin and others.

Several of the athletes participating include Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, Russell Wilson, Rob Gronkowski, CJ Stroud, Logan Paul, Micah Parsons, James Harden, Alex Rodriguez, Odell Beckham Jr., Tyreek Hill, Jayden Daniels and Jordan Chiles, with others set to be announced.

The competition will also feature a WWE superstar entrance and UFC striking challenge, so Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley will also compete.

Participants will also compete in an around-the-world basketball game, soccer goal scoring and puck shooting.

In order for fans to get the chance to enter, they must submit a short video on the Fanatics app or on social media with the hashtag #FanaticsGames detailing their story and why they deserve to be selected, and are encouraged to show off their skills, dunks, catches and more.

If no fan finishes in the top-three, the highest-scoring fan will still receive $100,000.

Other celebrities to compete include Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, IShowSpeed, KSI and Druski.

This year's event will also take place at the Javits Center, where even more stars are expected to attend.

"Seeing the pure joy, excitement and enthusiasm from all the fans who attended our first event last summer was absolutely incredible and I could not be more excited to bring Fanatics Fest back to New York City this June," Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said in a statement.

"We’re going bigger and better next year, adding hundreds of athletes and celebrities to the roster, blowing out the event space to add many more interactive experiences from the top leagues and teams, creating more opportunities for fans and collectors to meet their favorite athletes, more exclusive product drops and overall taking the entire event to a new level."

Fox Business' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

