Fanatics and AT&T announce exclusive multi-year partnership to connect more fans to sports moments

AT&T has become the "Office Connectivity Provider of the Fan," as it partnered with Fanatics, the global sports platform, on an exclusive multi-year partnership on Wednesday.

Fanatics and AT&T will combine their respective strengths to bring about new value for fans across the United States, tapping into the former’s expansive reach and cultural relevance to deliver special benefits for the latter’s customer base.

"At Fanatics, everything we do starts with the fan," Fanatics chief strategy officer Tucker Kain said in a statement. "AT&T shares our belief in the power of connection, bringing fans closer to the teams, athletes, and sports moments they’re passionate about, and to each other. This partnership provides an important avenue to help us deliver exclusive access, meaningful rewards and unforgettable moments to more fans."

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The Fanatics ecosystem, which continues to evolve and expand, consists of more than 100 million sports fans, while cultivating relationships with more than 5,000 high-profile athletes and celebrities. In turn, Fanatics has one of the largest relationship hubs in sports.

Now, leveraging AT&T’s fast and reliable network, as well as their enterprise expertise, Fanatics will enhance the way it delivers immersive, technology-forward experiences for sports fans across the States.

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In turn, AT&T will be helping deliver those moments to fans no matter where they are, while also having its customers gain access to exclusive Fanatics experiences, rewards and opportunities.

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Some of those elevated loyalty experiences will be enhance status with Fanatics ONE, the company’s enterprise-wide loyalty program that offers a unique selection of rewards, access to experience and events and much more. AT&T customers will also have additional ways to earn FanCash, the currency that is redeemable within the Fanatics ecosystem.

Another way this partnership will be impacting the fan experience will be at Fanatic Fest NYC in 2026 – the third installment of the top fan festival in the world. AT&T will serve as an official partner at the event held inside the Javits Center in Manhattan, where hundreds of athletes and celebrities, as well as the top pro sports leagues and brands, all converge in one place to give fans moments that will last a lifetime.

Erin Scarbourgh, senior vice president of revenue management and commercialization at AT&T added: "Today, the primary screen for so many fans is the one in their hands. That’s why bringing AT&T and Fanatics together is a natural fit. Sports have always been about connection, and Fanatics is a powerful partner because they understand the modern sports fan. By pairing their insights with our connectivity expertise, we can bring people close to what they love and deliver meaningful value for both brands."

Finally, Fanatics and AT&T will be throwing watch parties during premier sporting events, with the idea of bringing together fans who live outside their teams’ home markets for a shared viewing experience across the country.

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From retail integration to co-branding offerings, to enterprise collaboration, this multi-year partnership is one that aims to continue Fanatics’ reach and impact on fans, no matter where their sports loyalties may lie.

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