Ex-NFL star Michael Vick's new company focusing on digital collectibles

Former NFL star Michael Vick launched a new sports tech company Tuesday.

Vick, who was a four-time Pro Bowler, most notably with the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles, announced the creation of FanField. The company, which will be launching an NFT platform later this year, hopes to bring fans closer to their favorite sports legends through digital collectibles.

The company also plans to work with student-athletes to help them earn money in the name, image and likeness business.

"I am extremely excited to be a part of this journey that will reshape the future of sports collectibles. Sports technology is an ever-changing world in which FanField will be the leader and pioneer. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to combine my world of sports with the metaverse," Vick said in a news release.

"Connecting with my fans and followers is a lifetime dream and a source of happiness, and to be able to use this further to give back to the community with the Boys and Girls Club of America among many other charities is even better.

"With FanField, we will be bringing an experience to sports fans around the globe like never before, and I am looking forward to all of you joining us on our journey."

According to the company, its app will allow sports icons it partners with to sign collectibles individually and make them as unique and authentic as possible. The collectibles will then be sold through its platform.

The company’s NFT platform will launch in the fall. A roster of athletes is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

"FanField will bring users closer to their favorite icons through digital collectibles and exclusive experiences that cannot be found anywhere else," FanField co-founder and CEO Trevor Paladino added.

"Our team is dedicated to providing all users with a unique and exclusive experience, creating digital collections around athletes and their illustrious careers, as well as a way for fans to get closer to their favorite icons by elevating the fan connection like never before with in-person events and emerging technologies."