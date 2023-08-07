Ex-NFL player's business booted from trading card marketplace over 'misconduct' allegations

Blake Martinez, a former NFL linebacker who was touted for leaving the gridiron behind to focus on his trading card business, was booted from one marketplace over allegations of "misconduct."

Martinez started his Pokémon card reselling business called Blake’s Breaks after he retired from the NFL in 2022. His business quickly gained national attention.

However, allegations surfaced on Reddit that Blake’s Breaks was swapping high-value Pokémon packs for lesser packs. Another video surfaced on YouTube accusing Martinez of scamming consumers on the WhatNot marketplace.

WhatNot, one of the marketplaces consumers can buy and sell trading cards among other items, booted Blake’s Breaks.

"After a comprehensive investigation into Blakesbreaks’ operations, we have decided to permanently remove the seller from our platform, including the individual employees involved in misconduct," the company said.

"We have refunded all buyers impacted by the infractions. If you believe you were affected by an incident on his streams, please submit the details here, and we will investigate."

According to the New York Post, Martinez responded to the allegations on a live stream.

"I understand the optics… I understand how it looks, trust me," Martinez said. "I know the type of business I run… I made a good amount of money – everybody knows, in the NFL – I knew stepping into this was going to have a target on my back."

Martinez played seven seasons in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.

According to Spotrac, he earned about $28.9 million from playing in the league.